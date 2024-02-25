Nashik, February 25: A doctor was attacked over a monetary dispute in Nashik in Maharashtra and is admitted in a local hospital in a critical condition, a police official said on Sunday. Dr Kailas Rathi (48), director of a hospital in Panchvati area here, was attacked on Friday night with a sickle, he said.

"The husband of one of the victim's former employees has been arrested for the attack. The woman was accused of misappropriating Rs 6 lakh when she worked in his hospital. She was sacked and reinstated some years later. She again took Rs 12 lakh from him but refused to pay it back," he said. Maharashtra Shocker: Trio Kills Man for Harassing Girl From Their Family in Nashik.

A case has been registered against the former staffer and her husband on the complaint of the doctor's wife, he said. The Indian Medical Association cancelled its protest march on Saturday after one arrest was made in the case, functionaries said.