Maharashtra: Gas Leak at Pune Sugar Factory, One Killed, Another Critical

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Pune, May 24: One labourer has been killed and another one is in critical condition after being affected by a gas leak while cleaning a tank at Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati in Pune. Vizag Gas Leak: 8 Dead in Styrene Gas Leakage at LG Polymers Industry, PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting With NDMA.

"Yesterday 13 workers of Baramati Sugar factory became unconscious after a gas tank they were cleaning leaked. One labourer died in the hospital at about 2:30 am while another one is undergoing treatment," said Vijay Vabale, Managing Director of Malegaon Sugar Factory, Baramati Pune.nMore details regarding the case are awaited.