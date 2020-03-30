Maharashtra Government Issues List of Dos and Don'ts to Housing Societies to Combat Spread of COVID-19 Amid Lockdown

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 30: The Maharashtra government has tasked the managing committees of housing societies to ensure that residents don't step out of their homes unless essential during the lockdown period. According to a Times of India report, the deputy district registrar of cooperative societies has issued detailed dos and don'ts to housing societies to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The state order also mentions the provision of soap, water and sanitiser of every person entering the society gate. Members have been directed to collect demands of grocery and other essential items on the intercom and place order with the nearest grocery store. All deliveries should be made at the society gate and it is then to be delivered either by the security to every house or one member from every family will be called to collect the order. In case the distribution is done at the gate, then social distancing norms must be followed. Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 1,000-Mark, Rise to 1024; 29 Dead Due to COVID-19.

Several housing societies have ensured that senior citizens who live alone are taken care of by neighbours. All help including drivers, maids, newspaper vendors has been banned from entering the society premises. Committee members are also working to see that senior citizen and children don't come in touch with common open spaces like clubhouse or garden, and in most cases, they have been shut.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India crossed 1,000 on Sunday. According to data provided by the Health Ministry, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 reached 1,024. Out of the total confirmed cases, 96 people have recovered from the disease, while 29 people have died.