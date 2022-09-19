Mumbai, Sep 19: A man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call about a bomb in the bustling Zaveri Bazaar area of Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Initially, the accused Dinesh Sutar, a resident of Zaveri Bazaar, called the Mumbai police's control room on Sunday morning about a bomb planted in Jamkhed near Beed district, he said.

Sutar made another a call to the control room about a bomb placed in Zaveri Bazaar, following which the police swung into action and the bomb disposal squad also reached the scene, the official said.

The police tracked down the accused after tracing the mobile phone number used to make the calls, he said. Personnel from Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station called and asked the accused to show them where the bomb was planted, laid a trap and nabbed him within hours, the official said.

As per preliminary probe, the accused was disgruntled as he had recently broken up with his girlfriend, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.