Mumbai, June 30: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post on Wednesday, minutes after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. Thackeray, along with the post of CM, also quit the post of MLA of the Legislative Council. Meaning there would be no floor test.

In a virtual address to the state, I had come in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion." With Thackeray vacating the CM post, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take charge as the CM with Eknath Shinde's support. Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM Ahead of Floor Test, What Happens Next? How Will Next Government Come to Power; Here's All You Need to know.

Here Are The Latest Updates:

A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of former Maharashtra CM and current LoP Devendra Fadnavis.

No Discussion with BJP About Ministerial Posts, Says Eknath Shinde:

"I feel that Uddhav Thackeray should have faced trust vote but he gave his farewell speech at the end of the Cabinet meeting on June 29 itself. Uddhav Thackeray is a sensitive person with simple nature. He did not like a few things, so he resigned," Said Balasaheb Thorat.

'Shiv Sena is Not Born for Power, Power is Born for Shiv Sena':

We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste & religion support him, said Sanjay Raut.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat today informed all state MLAs that there's no need for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly now, so today's special session will not be convened.

