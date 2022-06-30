Mumbai, June 30: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned from his post on Wednesday, minutes after the Supreme Court ordered the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. Thackeray, along with the post of CM, also quit the post of MLA of the Legislative Council. Meaning there would be no floor test.

In a virtual address to the state, I had come in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion." With Thackeray vacating the CM post, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is likely to take charge as the CM with Eknath Shinde's support. Uddhav Thackeray Resigns As Maharashtra CM Ahead of Floor Test, What Happens Next? How Will Next Government Come to Power; Here's All You Need to know.

Here Are The Latest Updates:

A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of former Maharashtra CM and current LoP Devendra Fadnavis.

Check Tweet:

Mumbai | A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra BJP in-charge CT Ravi, party leaders Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others present#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

No Discussion with BJP About Ministerial Posts, Says Eknath Shinde:

There has been no discussion with BJP about who and how many ministerial posts will be there, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumors about it: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/3p3dJ9NOS4 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

"I feel that Uddhav Thackeray should have faced trust vote but he gave his farewell speech at the end of the Cabinet meeting on June 29 itself. Uddhav Thackeray is a sensitive person with simple nature. He did not like a few things, so he resigned," Said Balasaheb Thorat.

Check Tweet:

I feel that he (Uddhav Thackeray) should've faced trust vote but he gave his farewell speech at the end of Cabinet meeting itself. Uddhav Thackeray is a sensitive person with simple nature. He did not like a few things, so he resigned: Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat pic.twitter.com/bhdtUDiDj3 — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

'Shiv Sena is Not Born for Power, Power is Born for Shiv Sena':

Shiv Sena is not born for power, power is born for Shiv Sena. This has always been Balasaheb Thackeray's mantra. We will work & come to power on our own once again: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/cb2XN6VIqT — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste & religion support him, said Sanjay Raut.

Check Tweet:

#Maharashtra | We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste & religion support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/g1HzWuiEqg — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat today informed all state MLAs that there's no need for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly now, so today's special session will not be convened.

