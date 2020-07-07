New Delhi, July 7: With more than 15,000 patients recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries has risen to 4,39,947 in India, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The number of recoveries among COVID-19 patients has exceeded active cases by over 1.80 lakh. The difference between recovered and active cases has increased to 1,80,390, taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13%. COVID-19 Patient Dies in Bhopal, Son Says Victim Was Left Unattended in Private Hospital’s Parking Lot.

"Coordinated efforts at all levels of the national and state governments for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results with consistently increasing gap between recoveries and active cases," the health ministry said. Citing a report by the World Health Organisation, the ministry stated that India has one of the lowest cases and deaths due to per million population.

COVID-19 Recovery Rate Continues to Rise in India:

"India’s cases per million population is 505.37 while the global average is at 1453.25. India’s cases of death per million population is 14.27 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.29," it said. India has so far reported 7,19,665 coronavirus cases. Presently, there are 2,59,557 active cases and all are under medical supervision. Fresh 467 deaths pushed its toll to 20,160 on Tuesday.

With a spike of more than 5,368 cases in just one day, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with cases reaching up to 2,11,987 and 9,026 casualties so far, of which 204 occurred in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu remained the second-worst hit with a total of 1,14,978 cases, including 1,571 deaths. With 1,379 fresh coronavirus cases and 48 deaths, the national capital surpassed the grim one lakh mark and mounted to 1,00,823 to remain the third worst hit. COVID-19: Over 15 Lakh Quarantined in Mumbai Since Disease Outbreak, Says BMC.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 36,772 cases and 1,960 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (28,636), Rajasthan (20,688), Madhya Pradesh (15285), West Bengal (22,987), Haryana (17,504), Karnataka (25,317), Andhra Pradesh (20,019), Telangana (25,733) and Bihar (12,125) cases.

