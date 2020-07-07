Mumbai, July 7: Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday inaugurated 3,520 bed Corona treatment facilities in Mumbai amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. These facilities will be spread out across Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Race Course and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) areas of Mumbai. A total of 222 ICU/ acute care beds will also be part of these facilities. Thackeray presided over the commissioning ceremony of the four field hospitals. Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 Recovery Rate Surges to 61.13%, Number of Recoveries Exceeds Active Cases by Over 1.80 Lakh.

Maharashtra Tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “While we replicate this model of field hospitals to add bed capacity in other districts of Maharashtra, these beds will be available for all. Neighbouring cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai have already been allocated a few beds when they get operational this week.” The state tourism minister tweeted, “We will keep fighting this battle of COVID and not give up or give in. The State Government is doing everything it can, and it must safeguard every person.”

Tweet by Aaditya Thackeray:

Earlier today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji presided over the commissioning ceremony of 4 field hospitals. These field hospitals adding a total of 3205 beds and 222 ICU/ acute care beds were added from Mulund, Dahisar, BKC and Mahalaxmi racecourse. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/hwmDyi3a8o — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 7, 2020

On Monday, Tata Sons on Monday handed over 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and Rs 10 crore cash to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to fight coronavirus. The donations were made for setting up Immunology and Virus Infection Research Centre in Mumbai. The state CM was also present at the event,

Maharashtra is the worst-hot state of India due to COVID-19. Over two lakh people have contracted coronavirus in Maharashtra. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also mounted to 9,026. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 87,699 active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, while over one lakh people have recovered from the disease.

