Mumbai, December 8: The Mahayuti on Sunday took aim at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) factions, accusing them of infighting and mutual blame after their dismal performance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. This follows the Samajwadi Party's (SP) decision to quit the MVA opposition alliance barely two weeks after the Assembly poll results.

SP state president and MLA Abu Asim Azmi cited several grievances for the abrupt withdrawal, slamming the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) for their lack of coordination during the elections. "There was no coordination in the MVA during the seat-sharing process or the election campaign. We were excluded from meetings and rallies. This disunity led to the MVA's massive defeat in the polls," said Azmi while addressing the media. Samajwadi Party to Exit Maharashtra's MVA Alliance Over Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Stance on Babri Mosque Demolition: Abu Azmi.

Mahayuti leaders accused the MVA factions of resorting to blame games post-defeat, arguing that their narrative would have been different had they won. Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande remarked, "I am surprised it took Abu Azmi this long to voice such issues. If the MVA had won, would he have said these things? This appears to be a new tactic, and it holds no relevance now."

BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay echoed the criticism: "As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'Ek hai to safe hai' (Unity is safety). When Hindus unite, leaders like Abu Azmi and Uddhav Thackeray are left unnerved." "They are confused about their stance on Hindus and Muslims, but we, under PM Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis, proudly stand as Hindus," he told IANS. Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra Unit Behaves Like B Team of BJP: Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena MLA Uday Samant told IANS, "Abu Azmi's departure reflects the disjointed leadership of the MVA. They speak from both sides, and Azmi's accusations validate this." Azmi's decision was further fueled by the SP's demand for 12 Assembly seats, of which they contested only six, winning two -- Azmi from Mankhurd-Shivajinagar in Mumbai and Rais Kasam Shaikh from Bhiwandi East in Thane.

Targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, Azmi alleged that Thackeray had directed his party workers to pursue a Hindutva agenda aggressively ahead of the upcoming civic elections. Azmi also criticised a social media post by SS (UBT) MLC Milind Narvekar, which celebrated the Babri Mosque demolition, featuring images of Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, and Aditya Thackeray.

"Posts like these are unacceptable. They hurt sentiments and go against the principles of secularism, unity, and respect for all communities. We stand for democracy, the Constitution, and harmony, not division," said a visibly upset Azmi. Azmi made it clear that the SP would not align with any party adopting a communal approach, reaffirming its commitment to secular values and inclusive governance.

