Samajwadi Party to Exit Maharashtra's MVA Alliance Over Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Stance on Babri Mosque Demolition: Abu Azmi

Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi announced on December 7 that his party would be quitting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The decision comes in response to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s stance on the Babri mosque demolition. The MVA, which consists of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, is now set to face a shift in its opposition dynamics with the departure of the Samajwadi Party. Assembly Elections Results 2024: Mahayuti Sweeps Western Maharashtra Sugar Belt, Bagging 53 of 70 Seats; Big Setback for Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Samajwadi Party to Exit Maharashtra's MVA Alliance

Samajwadi Party to quit opposition MVA over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s stand on Babri mosque demolition: Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2024

