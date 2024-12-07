Samajwadi Party to Exit Maharashtra's MVA Alliance Over Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Stance on Babri Mosque Demolition: Abu Azmi

Abu Azmi, Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra chief, announced the party's decision to leave the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, citing disagreement with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s position on the Babri mosque demolition.

Samajwadi Party | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)
Dec 07, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra chief Abu Azmi announced on December 7 that his party would be quitting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. The decision comes in response to Shiv Sena (UBT)’s stance on the Babri mosque demolition. The MVA, which consists of Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress, is now set to face a shift in its opposition dynamics with the departure of the Samajwadi Party. Assembly Elections Results 2024: Mahayuti Sweeps Western Maharashtra Sugar Belt, Bagging 53 of 70 Seats; Big Setback for Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Samajwadi Party to Exit Maharashtra's MVA Alliance 

Abu Azmi Babri Mosque Babri Mosque Demolition Maharashtra MVA Samajwadi Party Shiv Sena
