Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Following Samajwadi Party's pull out from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, citing several concerns, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray saying that the Samajwadi Party unit of Maharashtra behaves sometimes like the "B team of BJP."

"I would not like to comment much on them. Akhilesh Yadav is fighting his fight but the SP here (Maharashtra unit of SP) sometimes behaves like the B team of BJP...Our Hindutva is clear...Our Hindutva is about 'hriday mein Ram aur haath ko kaam'...Our Hindutva is about taking everyone together..." Thackeray said while addressing reporters.

Yesterday, the SP's Maharashtra President Abu Azmi expressed dissatisfaction over the "communal remarks" made by Shiv Sena (UBT) and pulled out of the Agadhi alliance. He also criticised the alliance partners for a lack of coordination with other parties during the assembly elections.

In a post on X, Azmi said that the party had quit the alliance in the state due to the remarks made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. "Samajwadi Party was, is and will always be against communalism. SP leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi because of Shiv Sena (UBT)."

Azmi was referencing the remarks made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) that had posted a picture of the Babri Masjid and Balasaheb Thackeray, expressing solidarity with the Babri masjid demolition.

Meanwhile, reacting to NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar's 'anti-EVM' event at Markadwadi village in Solapur district, Aditya Thackeray said that conducting a mock poll there won't change the mandate or government in the State.

In a scathing attack on the Chief Election Commissioner, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that although this country runs on the principle of 'Satyameva Jayate', it is the Chief Election Commissioner who is working on the principles of 'Sattameva Jayate'.

He said, "...Public's only demand is to have a mock poll there on ballot paper. Mock polls won't change anything, neither the government nor the EVM mandate...But we would know the truth. This country runs on 'Satyameva Jayate', not 'Sattameva Jayate'. It is the Chief Election Commissioner who is working on 'Sattameva Jayate'."

Amid West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's reported statement on "willing to lead INDIA alliance," the Shiv Sena UBT leader said that the INDIA alliance is fighting for the Constitution and the voices of the people and she is a good leader.

Thackeray said, "INDIA Alliance is fighting for the Constitution of our country, for our democracy. Be it in Lok Sabha or different states, our alliance is fighting for our Constitution and the voices of the people. Mamata Didi is very close to us, she is a good leader. Kejriwal Sahab will enter into election field in Delhi now. So, all these leaders should speak with each other."

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

