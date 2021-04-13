Mumbai, April 13: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday addressed the people of the state over the prevailing COVID-19 situation. During his address, Uddhav Thackeray announced strict "Nreak The Chain" COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the state effect from 8 pm on April 14 for 15 days. Section 144 will be imposed in Maharashtra after 8 pm. Restrictions will remain in place till May 1, 2021. Problem Not of COVID Vaccine Shortage but of Better Planning: Govt.

However, there would not be a complete lockdown in the state. Only essential service providers are allowed during the night curfew. People are allowed to stand and eat at street-side food stalls from April 14. Public transport, including local trains and buses, will be to operate. The government will release the complete SOP regarding the restrictions soon. Uddhav Thackeray Address: 60,212 COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra in Past 24 Hours, Shortage of Oxygen, Beds, Remdesivir, Seeking PM's Help in Using Air Force For Oxygen Supply, Says CM.

The Chief Minister said, “We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow. Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state from tomorrow. I will not term this as lockdown.” The state government will provide three kilograms wheat and two kilograms rice for next one month to all poor and needy persons while restrictions are in place.

What Will Remain Open?

Public transport, including locla trains and buses are allowed to function but only for essential service providers.

Street-side food stalls are allowed. However, standing and eating at these stall will not be permitted.

Movement of essential service providers are allowed even during the night curfew.

Petrol pumps, financial institutions associated with SEBI and construction work to continue.

What Will Remain Close?

Cinema halls, theatres, auditoriums, amusement parks.

Shooting for films, serial and ads.

Salons and parlours will also remain closed.

Gyms and sports complexes.

All places of worship, schools and colleges and private coaching classes.

Here Is The Complete Order Regarding COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra:

Maharashtra COVID19 guidelines: All establishments, public places, activities to remain closed. Essential services exempted, their operations to be unrestricted. Restrictions to be in effect from 8pm, 14th April till 7am, 1st May pic.twitter.com/1jYZvTMhYK — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

Maharashtra reported over 60,000 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 35,19,208. Meanwhile, 281 fatalities pushed the toll to 58,526. The active cases in the state jumped to 5,93,042. A total of 31,624 patients were discharged during the day in the state. Maharashtra's case recovery rate is 81.44 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.66 per cent. State’s capital city Mumbai added 7,873 new cases and 27 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

