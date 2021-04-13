60,212 COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra in Past 24 Hours, State Facing Shortage of Oxygen, Beds, Remdesivir, Says Uddhav Thackeray:
60,212 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in the State today: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/3oIYfoOxYU
— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021
We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/D32gXQLjHR
— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021
