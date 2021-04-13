60,212 COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra in Past 24 Hours, State Facing Shortage of Oxygen, Beds, Remdesivir, Says Uddhav Thackeray:

60,212 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported in the State today: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/3oIYfoOxYU — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

We are continuously upgrading our healthcare infrastructure but they are under pressure. There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/D32gXQLjHR — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2021

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).