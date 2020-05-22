Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 44,500 With Sharpest Spike of 2,940 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Mumbai's Toll Breaches 27,000-Mark

Coronavirus Cases in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Mumbai, May 22: Maharashtra, the worst-affected state due to coronavirus outbreak in India, recorded the sharpest spike in cases so far. Over the past 24 hours, the State Health Department witnessed an increase in the tally by 2,940 new cases. With the latest surge, the overall tally breached the 44,500 mark. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

The corresponding period also saw 857 patients recovering from the lethal disease and being discharged. The total count of cured cases jumped to 12,583, marking a further improvement in the state's recovery rate. The death toll in Maharashtra stands at 1,517.

"The current count of COVID19 patients in the state of Maharashtra is 44582. Today,newly 2,940 patients have been identified as positive. Also newly 857 patients have been cured today,totally 12583 patients are cured and discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 30474," said the statement issued by State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

1,751 New Cases in Mumbai

1751 new COVID19 positive cases, 27 deaths reported in Mumbai today; total positive case rise to 27,068: Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai pic.twitter.com/vn6E4K2W7Q — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

"1751 new COVID19 positive cases, 27 deaths reported in Mumbai today; total positive case rise to 27,068," said the statement issued by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. In Dharavi, which has emerged as one of the city hotspots, 53 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. Total positive cases in the slum locality increase to 1,478 and the death toll increased to 57.

Nationwide, the numbers have breached the 1.18 lakh-mark, with a spurt of over 6,000 cases. The death toll stands at 3,583, whereas, the number of active patients is 66,330. Over 48,500 have also recovered from the contagious disease so far and have been discharged.