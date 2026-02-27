Viral Video: Sikh Men Denied Entry at Zudio Store in Manipur Over Kirpan, What the Law Says

An incident at a Zudio retail outlet in Imphal, Manipur, has sparked a significant online debate regarding religious freedom and store security policies. A viral video circulating on social media shows two Sikh men in a heated argument with store staff and management after being asked to leave their kirpans (ceremonial daggers) outside the premises. The Sikh men refused the request, citing their constitutional right to carry the kirpan as an essential part of the Sikh faith.

The confrontation began when security personnel at the entrance of the Zudio store reportedly stopped the men, stating that weapons or sharp objects were not permitted inside. In the footage, originally uploaded by the YouTube channel "Prabh Singh Talk," the men are seen questioning the manager on whether the store was operating under Indian law.

"We are being harassed in India," one of the men says in the video, arguing that the kirpan is not a weapon but a religious symbol protected by the State. The store manager, attempting to maintain the outlet's safety protocol, faced pushback as the men asserted that their religious identity was being unfairly targeted. Delhi High Court Agrees To Allow Sikh Candidates Wear Kara, Kirpan for Government Exams.

Sikh Men Confront Zudio Store Manager Over Kirpan Ban, Video Goes Viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabh Singh Talks (@prabhsinghtalks)

Viral Video Sparks Debate

The video has divided opinion across social media platforms. Supporters of the Sikh men argue that private businesses must sensitize their staff to constitutional rights and religious practices. They contend that asking a Sikh to remove a kirpan is equivalent to asking them to compromise their faith.

Conversely, other netizens have defended the store management, suggesting that security rules should be applied uniformly to ensure the safety of all customers. Some commenters noted that while the Constitution protects the practice, private entities often implement "no-weapon" policies to mitigate liability and safety risks, regardless of the intent behind the object. Sikh Student Detained for Wearing Kirpan at University of North Carolina; BJP Leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Raises Questions (Watch Video).

A section of netizens defended Zudio store manager (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As of Friday, neither Zudio nor its parent company, Tata’s Trent Ltd., has issued an official statement regarding the specific incident in Imphal.

Is a Kirpan Allowed in Public Places?

The incident has brought renewed focus to Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of conscience and the right to freely profess, practice, and propagate religion. Specifically, Explanation I of Article 25 states:

"The wearing and carrying of kirpans shall be deemed to be included in the profession of the Sikh religion."

While the Constitution provides this protection, private establishments often struggle to balance religious rights with general security protocols aimed at preventing the entry of sharp objects. This ambiguity frequently leads to friction in airports, government buildings, and private retail spaces.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).