Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 30 (ANI): In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army in coordination with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered nine weapons, ammunition and warlike stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Yangiangpokpi and Churcahandpur in Manipur, said a press release on Monday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area Ngariyan Hill, Imphal East district Indian Army and Manipur Police launched joint search operations on December 23, 2024, and recovered one Light Machine Gun, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, one 9mm Pistol, two tube launchers, explosives, ammunition and war like stores, the release stated.

In Tengnoupal District, acting on specific intelligence, a joint search operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police was launched on 27 Dec 24, resulting in the recovery of a factory-made .303 Rifle, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and grenades. The operation also led to the identification and busting of three hideouts situated on heights overlooking NH 102, the release added.

On December 27-28, 2024, acting on specific intelligence of the movement of arms on the road towards Yangiangpokpi, Indian Army Mobile established a mobile Check Post on the road from Lamlong to Yanganpokpi. The alert troops stopped vehicles and on thorough checking, it recovered two double barrels and one single bore Rifle from two vehicles. The items recovered in these operations have been handed over to Manipur Police, said the release.

In Churachandpur District, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area of K Lhanghnom Vangkho village on 27 Dec 24 was carried out wherein an under-construction post like structure on NH 2 likely to be used by miscreants was destroyed. The operation was followed by extensive patrolling activities to secure the area and deter potential miscreant activity, the release mentioned. (ANI)

