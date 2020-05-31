Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Narendra Modi Urges Citizens to be More Vigilant as Unlock 1 Begins, Says 'Efforts on to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact on Poor And Migrants'

File image of PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, May 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday. In his address to citizens via "Mann Ki Baat" programme, PM Narendra Modi urged people to take more precautions against coronavirus (COVID-19) as "large parts of the economy has opened up". His remarks came a day after the Centre restricted the nationwide lockdown to containment zones. PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

"When last time I spoke with you in Mann Ki Baat, passenger trains, buses, air services were closed, but this time curbs have been lifted. Shramik special trains, other special trains and flights have resumed with adequate precautionary measures," PM Modi said. "A major chunk of economy is open now. There should be no laxity in maintaining six feet distance, wearing masks and staying indoors as much as possible. We need to be more vigilant now," he added.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that poor and migrant workers are worst-affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. "No section of our country is untouched by the current crisis. Migrants, poor people and labourers are the worst impacted. Their pain, their agony, and their ordeal can't be expressed in words," PM Modi said. He added that the Centre and state government are making efforts to provide relief and employment to migrant labourers.

India Faring Better Than Other Countries During Coronavirus Pandemic:

PM Modi said India has managed to control the spread of coronavirus. "When we look at other countries, we realise how big the achievement of Indians is. Our population is many times more than other countries, challenges are different still COVID-19, didn't spread so rapidly as in other countries and fatality rate is also notably lower," he said.

PM Narendra Modi on Ayushman Bharat:

PM Modi cited examples of people who received medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme. "Since a long time, millions of poor people are in a debacle, whether to get treated or not. In view of this, Ayushman Bharat Yojana was started. 1 crore people have benefitted from the scheme and Rs 24,000 crore been spent on the scheme," he said.