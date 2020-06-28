New Delhi, June 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his monthly radion programme 'Mann Ki Baat' and address people of the nation at 11 am today, June 28. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to announce about his 66th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. People of the nation can watch and hear the radio address live on All India Radio (AIR), all Doordarshan channels and on the NaMo App. The YouTube channel of PMO will also host live streaming of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' address. Scroll down to watch and listen to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Watch and listen to the Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' LIVE on DD News:

On June 13, the Prime Minister had invited ideas and inputs for his today's episode on Mann ki Baat radio address. "I look forward to your ideas and inputs for Mann Ki Baat, which will take place on June 28. You can: Record a message by dialing 1800-11-7800. Or, write on MyGov or NaMo app," the tweet had said.

During his last Mann ki Baat on May 31, the Prime Minister asserted that all classes of people have suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic but it is the poor who have suffered the worst. He added saying that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words.

