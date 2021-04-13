So many aspects of our modern world are significantly reliant on data. You could say the obsession is real. Think about it: data drives finance, healthcare, business, education, and much more. It impacts our daily decisions on nearly everything—from where to eat lunch to which stock to pick.

However, when it comes to collecting data to track our carbon footprint—the information is not user-friendly. That is why Map-Collective, a global carbon-monitoring and supply chain transparency platform, is working overtime to change how this critical information is collected, stored, and presented to the public.

Understanding Our Carbon Footprint

For a simplistic understanding, a carbon footprint is the total amount of greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, generated by our actions. The average carbon footprint for a person in the United States is 16 tons—one of the world's highest rates.

A rise in greenhouse gas emissions can be quite damaging to our planet. Some scientists say that unless the average global carbon footprint drops under two tons by 2050, a dangerous 2℃ rise in global temperatures seems inevitable. This type of data is crucial to understanding the harm humans place on this planet.

We all know the truth, but many people fail to feel the urgency of one simple fact: once the earth's natural resources are depleted or changed beyond repair, there's no way to fix the damage that's been done.

A Solution

So, what is the solution? Map-Collective can help us do a better job of tracking how we manage the earth's precious resources. Additionally, Map-Collective is dedicated to presenting that information in a way all people can understand it.

The precise data visualization Map-Collective can help demystify climate science for the general public. Scientists gather an abundance of information, and Map-Collective has found a way to disseminate their findings and educate people more simply. The hope is that by gaining a new understanding of how harmful we are to our planet, people will want to take action on climate change.

However, better data produced by Map-Collective cannot ensure people will make better decisions. However, if people become more informed, they will potentially switch from being process-driven to performance-driven when considering change for sustainability by utilizing data to make critical decisions. It seems scientists are creating data, but people aren't making changes to reflect what's been discovered. This fact demonstrates that data alone does not stop climate change. Only people who decide to take action on the facts can make a real difference.

To Conclude

We live in a data-rich era, and people use various gadgets that supply information aimed at changing their behavior. For instance, many people wear fitness trackers to count steps, monitor heartrates, and track water intake. The truth is people are capable of using data to change their behavior. However, this information must be helpful and easy to understand.

CEOs and other company leaders also need to understand their role in acting on their company's damage to the environment. Therefore, Map-Collective offers companies and governments the chance to measure and understand their carbon footprint and material usages with two certification plans—the Carbon Plan Certification for 2021 and their Supply Chain Transparency Certification for 2021.

Map-Collective is working hard to expose the harmful effects our daily actions have on our planet. They hope to present the data so that people will have no choice but to take notice and understand. Saving the earth is a monumental task that requires a team effort. Map-Collective is dedicated to providing the ammunition our world needs to get serious about reducing destructive greenhouse gasses.