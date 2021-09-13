Kanpur, Sep 13: The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have arrested an MBA pass out on charges of stealing bags containing cash and valuables of passengers on the Dibrugarh-Rajdhani Express. The police said that Akshay Saxena of HAL colony was arrested on Sunday night.

He used to travel on reserved berth in the VIP train and would steal backpacks and trolley-bags of passengers after they went to sleep. Circle Officer GRP, Qamrul Hasan said, "There had been a major rise in theft cases in Dibrugarh-Rajdhani train.

Subsequently, a joint team of GRP and RPF was constituted and investigation was initiated. As part of the drive, we started monitoring all those who deboarded the coaches of the train on arrival at Kanpur Central through CCTV." Fraud Alert! PIB Fact Check Warns People Against Fake Emails, Messages About Mobile Tower Installation, Urges Citizens To Be Alert.

During monitoring, the police found Akash Saxena alighting from the train several times. "Each time he de-boarded the train, he had a different trolley bag in his hand. After suspicion, he was identified from the CCTV footage. The passengers who made the complaint also identified him," said the circle officer.

During interrogation, Akash said that he usually used to board Dibrugarh-Rajdhani Express and travel from Kishanganj in Bihar after procuring a reservation ticket. During the journey, he used to roam around in other coaches. After midnight, when most of the passengers used to sleep, he would pick up their bags and get down as soon as the train arrived at Kanpur Central. A large number of trolley-bags and backpack bags were recovered from his house. "He has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and sent to jail," said the official.

