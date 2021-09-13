Fraud Alert! PIB Fact Check Warns People Against Fake Emails, Messages About Mobile Tower Installation, Urges Citizens To Be Alert

New Delhi, September 13: There has been an increase in fraud cases in the past few years. Recently, fraudsters have been duping people of their money by luring them with a hefty monthly rental payment on granting permission for erecting 5g or 4g mobile towers in their private properties. These fraudsters companies or individuals are asking people to deposit a certain sum in their personal/ companies account as a security deposit, an application fee or stamp duty in lieu of leasing/renting the premises of individuals for installation of mobile towers. The PIB Fact check has appealed to the citizens not to fall prey to these fraudsters. CBSE To Prepare Question Papers for Class 9 & Class 11 Final Examinations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims, Reveals Truth.

These fraudsters are using official logos, symbols and letterheads to deceit and dupe people in the name of government organisations. These companies also issue fake "No Objection Certificate" for the installation of towers in the name of fictitious companies. ThePIB fact shared a video to make people aware of these fraudsters. In a tweet, the PIB Fact Check said, "Have you also received similar 5G/4G tower installation messages, emails or documents? BEWARE! Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into such #Frauds." Fake Message Claiming COVID-19 Is Bacteria That Can Be Cured With Aspirin Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Debunks It.

Tweet By PIB Fact Check:

Have you also received similar 5G/4G tower installation messages, emails or documents? BEWARE! Miscreants look for opportunities to trick people into such #Frauds — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 13, 2021

The PIB Fact Check also shared a press release of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) along with the tweet. "DoT is not directly or indirectly involved in leasing/renting the premises for installation of mobile tower or for issuing any "No Objection Certificate" for the purpose," DOT said in a statement. It further added, "A mobile tower may be installed by either Telecom Service Provider (TSP) or Infrastructure Provider (IP-l) as per their licensing/registration conditions. The updated list of TSPs and IP-l is available on DoT website i.e. www.dot.gov.in."

The department asked the people to be aware before they entertain any offer for installation of tower and should verify the authenticity of TSP/IP-l from DoT website. The DoT also warned people involved in such fraudulent activities. It said that any person involved in activities, like taking advance etc. in the name of installation of mobile towers and using DoT name/logo/recommendations or national emblem is liable to be prosecuted under applicable law.

Claim : The government is sending emails and messages to people for istallation of mobile towers in their private property Conclusion : The government is not sending such emails and messages. A mobile tower may be installed by either Telecom Service Provider (TSP) or Infrastructure Provider (IP-l) as per their licensing/registration conditions Full of Trash Clean

