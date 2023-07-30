Meerut, July 30: A special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against BJP leader Arvind Gupta Marwari in a case of alleged sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said all possible places were being raided for Arvind Gupta Marwari’s arrest. Station house officer (SHO), Daurala, Sanjay Sharma said the name of Marwari was included in the case following an investigation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Tied To Scooty, Dragged for One Kilometre on Busy Road in Bareilly, Probe Launched After Video Surfaces.

“The court has directed to produce him before it by August 8. The proceeding for confiscation of properties will be started thereafter,” the SHO added. While Arvind Gupta Marwari is BJP Mahanagar (metropolitan) unit general secretary in Meerut, Sanjeev Jain Sikka has a minister of state rank in Uttar Pradesh. They are maternal cousins.

Senior lawyer Ramesh Chand Gupta, the alleged kingpin of the scandal who has already been arrested in connection with the case, is the maternal uncle of Marwari and Sikka. As per the police, the 17-year-old girl, working in the office of advocate Ramesh Chand Gupta, had alleged that she was sexually abused by the trio. Sharma said since the girl had also accused Sanjeev Sikka of sexually abusing her, investigation against him was underway and action would be initiated based on the findings of the probe.

Giving details of the case, the police said two videos surfaced purportedly showing advocate Gupta abusing two different girls. After the videos surfaced, the 17-year-old girl went missing and a missing person case was lodged by her brother on May 27. She was recovered safely on June 15. Electrocution Shocker in Uttar Pradesh Video: Elderly Woman Burnt Alive After Touching High-Tension Wire in Mirzapur.

When she was presented before a court on June 16, she levelled charges of sexual abuse against advocate Gupta, the BJP leader and Sikka in her statement recorded under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the police said. Meanwhile, BJP Mahanagar unit president Mukesh Singhal said he had sent his recommendation for the expulsion of both the leaders, to the BJP state unit.

