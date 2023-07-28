A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly wherein three miscreants on a scooty forcibly dragged a young man in broad daylight along a busy street. The shocking incident was caught on camera. The video son went viral, prompting police to initiate actions. Reports indicate that the victim was tied up and subjected to this horrifying ordeal for approximately one kilometre. The incident took place at the Sanjay Nagar Holi intersection within Bareilly's Baradari police station area. According to the reports, the accused were arrested by the UP police. Maharashtra Shocker: Woman Dragged by Auto Driver for 200 Metres Following a Quarrel in Kohlapur, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Youth Tied to Scooty, Dragged in Bareilly

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)