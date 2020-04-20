MHA Urges States to Follow Centre's Coronavirus Lockdown Guidelines in 'Letter And Spirit' After Attacks on Health Workers Surged

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 20: Amid increasing incidents of violence against health workers during coronavirus outbreak, the Centre on Monday asked states to follow coronavirus lockdown guidelines in "letter and spirit". The MHA said, “There has been violence against healthcare professionals, violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas.” Medical Team and Cops, Who Went to Pick Up Suspected COVID-19 Patient For Quarantine, Attacked by Locals in Moradabad.

The ministry further added, “Violations to lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID-19.” In a letter to the Chief Secretaries of all the states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla instructed them to follow Centre's lockdown “without any dilution”. The MHA also directed all the states to ensure compliance of shutdown in "letter and spirit". Amid COVID-19 Crisis, 3 Health Workers Attacked in Indore.

GoI to States: Violations to #lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public & risk for spread of #COVIDー19: Incidents of violence on frontline healthcare prof; complete violations of social distancing norms; movement of vehicles in urban areas — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

After Kerala opened several services including restaurants, barber shops, bus travel in cities amid the ongoing lockdown, the Centre strongly objected the state's move. In another letter, the Centre said that the Kerala government's decision had violated lockdown norms and amounts to dilution of its lockdown guidelines that were laid by the MHA.

#CoronaVirusUpdate MHA urges States/UTs to ensure strict compliance & implementation of revised consolidated guidelines on #Lockdown2 measures, w/o any dilution, to fight #COVID19. Centre has observed certain States/UTs allowing activities not permitted under MHA guidelines. pic.twitter.com/7ikFnnidsA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 20, 2020

According to reports, Kerala government has announced the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing among other private vehicles movement in an odd-even basis. However, Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday defended the state's move to ease restrictions and said the state had given relaxations abiding by directions issued by Centre.

On Monday, the Central government also constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) for proper implementation of coronavirus lockdown. The teams will make an on-spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions to State Authorities for its redressal. They will also submit their report to the Centre in the larger interest of the general public.