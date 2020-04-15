Medical Team and Cops, Who Went to Pick Up Suspected COVID-19 Patient For Quarantine, Attacked by Locals in Moradabad; UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Probe Under NSA (Watch Video)

Health workers, police officials attacked in Moradabad (Photo Credits: Twitter/ANI)

Moradabad, April 15: A team of health workers and police was attacked in Moradabad on Wednesday when they went to pick up a coronavirus patient and his family. The incident in which several police and health workers were injured took place in Nawabpura area of Moradabad. The ambulance and four other vehicles were also damaged in the stone pelting. COVID-19 Patient’s Father Attacks Doctor at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to reports, a man named Sartaj had been unwell and was admitted to the medical college in the Tirthankar Mahavir University. His samples were sent for testing on April 9 and the report that came on April 13 found him to be corona positive. Sartaj died the same night.

#WATCH Moradabad: Some people pelted stones at medical team&police personnel who had gone to take the family of a #COVID19 positive patient (who died recently), to take them to a quarantine facility. 3 people were injured including a doctor & pharmacist. pic.twitter.com/q4FTzV8Vqc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2020

Some members of his family were quarantined at the IFTM University. The health and police team, on Wednesday, went to their house to pick up Sartaj's younger brother who had been suffering from fever.

As soon as the team reached the area, people started coming out of their houses and collecting at the spot. They tried to prevent the remaining family members from being taken for quarantine.

The health team tried to explain to the crowds but the local people became aggressive and started pelting stones.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a strong view of the incident and has asked district officials to book the accused under the National Security Act.

ADG (Law and order) P.V. Ramasastry said in Lucknow that the situation was under control and efforts were on to identify the miscreants. "We will take very strict action against those involved in this incident," he said.