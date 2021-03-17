New Delhi, March 17: In a tragic incident, a MiG-21 Bison aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) met with a fatal accident on Wednesday morning. According to details by the IAF, the incident took place while the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. Giving details about the incident, the IAF said that Group Captain A Gupta lost his life in the accident and expressed deep condolences with the family members.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF said, “The IAF lost Group Captain A Gupta in the tragic accident. IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident”. Plane Crash In Pune: Carver Aviation Trainee Aircraft Crashes, Injured Pilot Rushed to Hospital.

Here's the tweet:

Earlier in January this year, a similar incident was reported from Suratgarh in Rajasthan where a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed. The aircraft crashed due to a technical glitch during a training sortie in the western sector. The pilot managed to eject safely, the IAF spokesperson said.

