Migrants Crushed to Death: NHRC Sends Notice to Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Aurangabad DM on Train Mowing Down 16 Labourers

Aurangabad train accident and NHRC. (ANI/PTI)

Mumbai, May 8: Hours after the horrific train accident in Aurangabad where an empty rake of goods wagon ran over 16 migrant labourers who were sleeping on the rail tracks, National Human Rights Commission has issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the Aurangabad District Magistrate. In the notice, it has sought a report from them after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports.

As per the media reports, the incident took place near Karmad on Friday morning at around 5:15 am. Railway official claims that freight train ran over 16 migrant labourers between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railway (SCR). However, an official at the Karmad police station said that the labourers who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh. Reports inform that the workers had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion. Aurangabad Train Accident: Maharashtra Govt Announces Rs 5 Lakhs Ex-Gratia Each to Families of the Deceased Migrant Labourers.

Here's what NHRC said:

Following the incident, Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced an ex gratia of 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. In the wake of the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed condolence over the deaths of migrant workers and said the Rail Ministry was closely monitoring the situation.