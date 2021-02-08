Karbi Anglong, February 8: A man was lynched by a mob in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday night. The incident took place in Koraji Bey village of the district. The victim was beaten to death by locals after he reportedly allegedly misbehaved with a woman after barging into her house. The man has been identified as Mansing Rongpi. He belonged to Barelong village. Mob Lynching in Assam: IMA, ASMA Call for 24 Hours Strike Following Doctor’s Death, Police Detain 21 People.

Rongpi was reportedly caught by the woman’s family and locals after they got to know about his presence. He was tied to a football goalpost. According to a report published in NorthEast Now, Rongpi was beaten to death with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons. Mob Lynching of 73-Year-Old Assam Doctor: Medical Services Affected in State After IMA, AMSA Call for 24-Hour Strike.

“A cultural function was going on at the village. During that time, the victim, Mansing Rongpi, had allegedly entered into a house owned by a woman. Following which two sons of the woman and some local villagers caught him and beat him to death,” reported India Today quoting a police officer as saying.

Some local told the police on Morning. The cops took the victim’s body under their custody. It was sent to Diphu Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. A case was registered in the matter, and five people were also reportedly arrested.

