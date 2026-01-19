Guwahati, January 19: A 35-year-old man died of a sudden heart attack on Monday while visiting his son’s school in Assam's Jorhat to collect his annual examination results. The deceased, identified as Dipankar Bordoloi, was an engineer by profession. The incident occurred in front of teachers and other parents, turning a day of academic celebration into a tragedy.

Witnesses stated that Bordoloi appeared to be in good health when he arrived at the school premises. However, while waiting to meet with the class teacher, he complained of sudden chest pain and collapsed. Despite immediate efforts by the school staff and a local medical team to revive him, he was declared dead shortly after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

The event took place during the morning hours when the school was crowded with parents and students for the "Result Day" event. According to school authorities, Bordoloi had just entered the classroom to discuss his son’s performance when he suffered the fatal stroke.

The school administration immediately suspended the result distribution process following the collapse. Local police were informed, and the body was moved to a state facility for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death, although medical staff initially cited a massive cardiac arrest.

The sudden passing of the young engineer has shocked the local community in Assam. Friends and colleagues described Bordoloi as a fitness-conscious individual with no known history of chronic heart ailments. His family, including his young son, who was present at the school, is currently being supported by relatives and counselors.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).