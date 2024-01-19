New Delhi, January 19: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that the money markets will remain closed on January 22. RBI said that as the Maharashtra government has declared January 22 as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (primary and secondary), foreign exchange, money markets and Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives on January 22. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Tripura Government Declares Half-Day Closure of Offices and Educational Institutions for Ram Mandir Inauguration on January 22.

It said that the settlement of all outstanding transactions will accordingly get postponed to the next working day i.e. January 23.

