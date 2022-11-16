Mumbai, November 16: In a shocking incident that place last month in Andhra Pradesh, around 40 to 45 monkeys including baby simians and females, were found dead in Srikakulam district. Reported, the monkeys were found dead in the Silagam village under the Kaviti Mandal. Now, the post mortem of the monkeys has confirmed that the monkeys were beaten to death and not poisoned as it was suspected.

According to reports, the post mortem report issued by the veterinary department has put to rest all rumours that the monkeys must have been have been poisoned. Earlier, officials suspected that the animals could have died after eating poisonous bananas. The post mortem was conducted by Sirisha B, veterinary assistant surgeon of the veterinary department. Uttar Pradesh Monkey Attack: Man Falls From Roof of His House After Being Chased by Monkeys in Bareilly, Dies.

The report came after the samples of the animals were sent to the Veterinary Biological Research Institute (VBRI) in Vijayawada. Speaking to the Times of India, Sirisha said that the autopsy report from VBRI showed that the animals were assaulted with an object. She also said that the monkeys were assaulted on their hands, head and back, due to which they suffered internal wounds.

Interestingly, the post mortem report also revealed cytolysis of hepatocytes in liver besides congestion in lung, cytolysis of tubular epithelial cells in kidney. Sirisha said that edema in muscle fibres in heart and haemorrhages in spleen were also found. "We strongly believe that the monkeys were captured by using nets and they were assaulted to death. The death of monkeys was the handiwork of some people who could not bear the monkey menace," locals said.

As per reports, the animals must have been killed in the neighbouring Odisha and their bodies must have been dumped in Srikakulam district. After the incident of monkeys death came to light, forest officials and locals also found some ropes at the crime scene. Reports suggest that the animals were tied with ropes and dumped over there. Bihar: Hundreds Participate in Funeral Procession of Monkeys Who Died Due to Electrocution in Gaya.

The Srikakulam police has registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act-1960. However, the police is yet to ascertain who is involved in the brutal killing of the animals.

