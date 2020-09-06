New Delhi, September 6: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. In its all India weather bulletin, the weather agency informed that heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next 3-4 days. The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea due to which increased rainfall activity will be seen near Odisha and Chhattisgarh this week.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea at lower & middle tropospheric levels and an east-west shear zone runs roughly along 10°N across peninsular India in the lower tropospheric levels", the IMD said in its weather bulletin on Sunday. Moreover, the monsoon trough at mean sea level lies north of its normal position. Monsoon 2020: Normal Rainfall Predicted in India, 100% of Long Period Average, Says Govt.

In the wake of the weather conditions, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy downpour and thunderstorm is very likely over Peninsular India during next 2-3 days. Meanwhile, moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Telangana during next 12 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2020 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).