Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Onset of Southwest Monsoon Over Kerala Likely to Be Delayed This Year, Expected to Hit Southern State by June 5, Says IMD

Kochi, May 15: The onset of monsoon in Kerala this year will be delayed by four days as compared to the normal date of onset i.e. June 1, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday. In its weather bulletin, the IMD said monsoon this year is expected to hit the southern state by June 5, four days after its usual date. "This year, the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala is likely to be slightly delayed as compared to normal date of onset of June 1. Its onset over Kerala this year is likely to be on 5th June with a model error of ± 4 days", the IMD said.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala marks the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. The IMD said in the Indian monsoon region, initial monsoon rains are experienced over south Andaman Sea and the monsoon winds then advance in a north-westwards across the Bay of Bengal. As per the new normal dates of monsoon onset/progress, the southwest monsoon advances over the Andaman Sea around May 22. Monsoon 2020 to Cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands Around May 16, Six Days Before Normal Onset Date: IMD.

In its weather bulletin, the IMD said at present, a well-marked 'Low-Pressure Area' lies over southeast Bay of Bengal & neighborhood which is expected to concentrate into a Depression over the same region during next 12 hours and further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by May 16 evening. In the wake of the current weather system, conditions are likely to become favorable for advance of Southwest Monsoon into Andaman Sea, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, during next 48 hours.