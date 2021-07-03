New Delhi, June 3: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and parts of other northeastern states during the coming week, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam and Meghalaya during July 3-6, over Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal and Sikkim on July 3 and July 4. Gurugram Rains: Flood Control Room to Be Set Up to Deal With Monsoon 2021

The IMD said that the heavy rainfall in the northeastern states and several other neighbouring regions is due to the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India and a trough at mean sea level from Northwest Rajasthan to East Assam. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Delhi, Neighbouring Areas Not To Receive Rainfall Till July 7, Says IMD.

Giving details about the southwest monsoon in India, the IMD forecast stated that the Northern Limit of the southwest monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, and Amritsar. Moreover, the progress of the monsoon in North India is expected to be slow for the next 6-7 days.

The IMD said that the prevailing meteorological conditions, atmospheric features, and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during the next 5-6 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).