New Delhi, July 15: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and north Konkan during over the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather agency said that under the influence of strong lower level wind convergence along the West coast, heavy rainfall are likely over Maharashtra, south Gujarat region and north Konkan during July 15-16, 2020. "Isolated extremely heavy falls over north Madhya Maharashtra and north Konkan on 15th July and over south Gujarat region on 16th July", the IMD said. Monsoon 2020: Normal Rainfall Predicted in India, 100% of Long Period Average, Says Govt.

In its weather forecast, the IMD stated that Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over these states till July 17 under the influence of strengthening of lower level easterlies and the Monsoon trough, it added.

The IMD predicted that heavy falls is likely over the plains of Northwest India during 16-18 July, 2020 with maximum intensity and distribution of rainfall on July 16 and 17. The weather agency added that moderate to severe thunderstorm & lightning very likely over Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, north interior Maharashtra and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during next 12 hours.

