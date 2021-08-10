Bhopal, August 10: In a shocking incident, a married woman was allegedly gangraped by an 81-year-old former professor and his 60-year-old businessman in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district. The accused have been identified as Devendra Pandey, a retired college professor, and Shiv Narayan Pandey, an owner of a security agency in the Lalghati area. The incident took place on Sunday at a farmhouse in Ratibad village of the district. The accused have been arrested. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Minor Abducted, Gang-Raped by 3 in Marugarh.

The farmhouse is owned by Shiv Narayan. Devendra is a published author and a retired professor from Rewa government college. According to a report published in The Times of India, the husband d of the rape survivor had worked as a guard in the security agency owned by Shiv Narayan. The accused took turns to rape the 38-year-old married woman. She also worked as a domestic help at the farmhouse for the last 21 years. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Iron Rod Inserted in Widow’s Private Part in Sidhi District; 3 Accused Arrested.

The woman narrated the entire incident to her husband after the accused left the farmhouse, and then the couple lodged a complaint against the accused. The rape survivor also alleged that the businessman had raped her multiple times in the past. As per the woman, Shiv Narayan had secretly filmed when she was taking a shower and then blackmailed her to sexually exploit her. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Jat Brother Kills Pregnant Sister For Marrying Rajput Man.

“The accused raped her repeatedly after that. On Sunday, Devendra was visiting the farmhouse for dinner and saw Shiv Narayan allegedly abusing the woman,” reported the media house quoting SI Preksha Maurya. The woman is a resident of the Sehore district. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2021 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).