Bihar Medical Apathy: No Ambulance Available, Jehanabad Woman Walks With 3-Year-Old in Arms, Infant Dies

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, April 11: In a case of medical apathy reported from Bihar, a woman in Jehanabad was forced to walk with her 3-year-old ill son in her arms as no ambulance was available. The incident of state negligence was reported in Jehanabad, where the woman along with her husband had brought their infant son for treatment. The child ended up succumbing to death as timely treatment was not available.

The incident sparked anger among locals after a clip of the woman walking with the dead son in her arms went viral. In the video, a person could be heard asking whether they need a vehicle. The deceased's father, identified as Girej Kumar, could be heard saying that their child has "already died". Ujjain Shocker: 55-Year-old Woman Dies at RD Gardi Hospital as Staff 'Fails to Find ICU Key'.

Kumar, after being approached by reporters, said their child suffered from cold, cough and fever around two days ago in their village Shahapur. After the local doctors were unable to improve his condition, he was brought to Jehanabad's Sadar Hospital.

The doctor treating his son said his situation has deteriorated, and needs to be rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). "But he did not arrange an ambulance for us," said the weeping father, adding that they moved from one hospital to another, but could not arrange for an ambulance. The imposition of COVID-19 lockdown turned matters worse from them.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Jehanabad District Magistrate Naveen Kumar said a manager of the state-run Sadar hospital has been suspended, whereas, a number of doctors were issued show-cause notice to explain their apparent negligence. A further inquiry is being conducted into the matter, the DM told media personnel.