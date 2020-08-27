New Delhi, August 27: The Supreme Court Thursday declined permission for carrying out Muharram procession across the country and asked Lucknow-based petitioner to move before the Allahabad High Court with his plea. The apex court said how can it pass a general order for the whole country. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it would lead to chaos and targeting of a particular community. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Supreme Court Refuses to Give Concession For Ganeshotsva Celebrations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic in Maharashtra.

“You are asking for a general order and then if we allow this there will be chaos. Particular community will be targetted for spreading Covid. We don't want that. We as a court cannot risk the health of all the people,” the bench, which heard the matter through video conferencing, said. Supreme Court Allows Prayushan Prayers in Mumbai’s 3 Jain Temples With Strict Compliance of COVID-19 Norms.

The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition with the liberty to approach the high court with limited prayer of holding procession in Lucknow. The apex court was hearing a PIL was filed by Shia leader Syed Kalbe Jawad.