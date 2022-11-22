Lucknow, November 22: Samajwadi Party leaders and workers across Uttar Pradesh celebrated the birth anniversary of late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday by organising 'havans' and prayer meets. SP President Akhilesh Yadav remembered his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and tweeted "Dharti Putra Diwas Netaji amar rahen". Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav Bonhomie Energises Samajwadi Party Workers.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also tweeted their tributes to the late leader. The Yadav family held a "havan" at the "samadhi" of the late leader and all family members participated in it. Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies: PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences on SP Founder’s Demise, Remembers Him As 'A Remarkable Personality’.

Mulayam Singh Yadav Birth Anniversary 2022:

Blood donation camps and fruit distribution were carried out in district hospitals at all district headquarters. Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 and his death witnessed a massive outpouring of grief by his supporters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).