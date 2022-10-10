Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at the age of 82 on Monday morning in Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital. PM Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the passing of the SP founder. In a tweet, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia." Mulayam Singh Yadav Dies at 82 in Gurugram's Medanta Hospital; Here's Few Facts About SP Founder.

PM Narendra Modi Tweeted:

Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia. pic.twitter.com/kFtDHP40q9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)