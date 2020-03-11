Mumbai: Autorickshaw, Black and Yellow Cab Fares likely to Increase by Rs 1 to Rs 3

Representative image of Mumbai auto-rickshaws (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Mumbai, March 11: Autorickshaw and kali-peeli (taxi) fares in Mumbai may go up as the Maharashtra government has accepted the recommendation of Khatua panel for revision of fares for the two modes of public transport. The government has also approved the recommendation to limit the age cap of taxis and autorickshaws to 15 years. As per the development, the prices of autorickshaw and black and yellow cabs may increase by Rs 1 to Rs 3, which is currently Rs 10 and Rs 22. Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Driver Helps Bengaluru Schoolgirls, Who Ran From Home to Become Actresses, Return Safely.

Maharashtra has around 75,000 Kali-Peelis and 10 lakh autorickshaws and the current age bar for them, set in August 2013, is 20 years and 15 years, respectively. "Even this much mileage in the lifetime of a taxi is way too high as much as after about 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh kms, the quality of service, comfort of rides tend to deteriorate sharply," the report said.

The panel has recommended 10 per cent additional charge instead of 20 percent for AC ride on black-and-yellow cabs, while it will be 20 percent of the fare charged by kaali-peelis for cool cabs, down from the present 25 percent.

A new fare structure suggested by the four-member Khatua panel for prepaid taxis from the international and domestic terminals of Mumbai airport has also been accepted, making such trips cheaper, said Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials.

Though the panel suggested keeping luggage charges of black and yellow cabs unchanged, the same for autorickshaws could see an increase from the current Rs 2 to Rs 6, in case the panel's recommendation on this issue is accepted, they said.

Its recommendation to revise taxi, autorickshaw fares annually on June 1, instead of present May 1, if there is a rise of more than 50 paise in costs due to fuel prices going up by 25 per cent has also been accepted.

The report is likely to be implemented once state Transport minister Anil Parab makes a statement in the Legislature, which is currently in session, said officials.

Headed by retired IAS official BC Khatua, the four- member panel had submitted its report on October 10, 2017. The panel was originally appointed to review the fare revision derived by the single-member Hakim panel in 2012, was later given the task of deciding fares of app-based taxis as well.

(With PTI Inputs)