Mumbai, July 3: In India, incidences of online fraud are increasing. Many people all around the nation have lost thousands of rupees as a result of falling victim to these online hawkers. Cyber cons use different techniques to defraud individuals of their money.

A 31-year-old woman lost 2 lakh rupees to online scammers who persuaded her to purchase Apple gift cards while posing as her employer. Suruchi Didodkar said in her statement to the Bhoiwada police that she had received an email from the company's owner. Cyber Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Duped of Rs 7 Lakh by Fraudsters While Shopping for Electronic Parts Online, Case Registered.

A task that she was required to do was discussed in the digital correspondence. Also, requesting that she purchase gift cards, it promised to repay her for her outlay.

Modus Operandi

At first, Didodkar purchased a total of six gift cards at a cost of 5,000 apiece and mailed them using the email that she had got from the 'owner'.

After then, the fraudster requested that the complainant purchase more cards, and she cooperated, believing that it was her employer's responsibility. According to a police officer, the woman did this by purchasing 40 gift cards for a total of 2 lakh rupees and emailing them to the cyber con.

She subsequently requested payment from her employer. Unexpectedly, the employer claimed to be unaware of the digital communication sent in connection with the purchase of gift cards. The woman approached the authorities at this time after seeing the scam. Delhi Cyber Fraud: Two Held for Duping People Through Fake Instagram Accounts On Promise of High Returns in Bitcions.

A case has been registered based on her allegation under the appropriate provisions, such as 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

