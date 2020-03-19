Mumbai Dabbawalas to Stop Tiffin Services Till March 31 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Dabbawalas (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 19: Amid Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, Mumbai's world-famous "Dabbawalas" will stop their services from tomorrow till March 31. As the COVID-19 continues to spread, two more women tested positive for the deadly virus in Mumbai on Thursday taking total cases in the State to 48, including three foreign national and one dead. Know Official Updated State-Wise List of Number of Coronavirus Patients, Advisories And Info from Government of India on mohfw.gov.in.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country. To contain the virus, the state government has shut down all schools, colleges and universities. Many public gathering places such as theatres, malls, swimming pools have been closed as a precautionary measure. Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: BMC Readies to Quarantine 26,000 Indians Coming to Mumbai From Gulf Countries.

ANI Tweet:

Maharashtra: Mumbai's 'Dabbawalas' to suspend their services from 20th March till 31st March, in wake of #CoronavirusPandemic; Visuals from today morning. pic.twitter.com/EoJN5Ek3Fc — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery said that "we are fighting a war against Coronavirus. We all have to take precautionary measures, avoid unnecessary travelling. The situation is not critical but it is worrisome."

Across India, more than 170 people have infected with the virus. Three people have died- one each in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi- and 16 have recovered. Government has also screened nearly 14 lakh passengers at various airports.