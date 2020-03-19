Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: BMC Readies to Quarantine 26,000 Indians Coming to Mumbai From Gulf Countries

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 19: Amid the coronavirus outbreak across India, especially in Maharashtra where the highest number of cases have been reported, 26,000 Indians are expected to land in Mumbai between Thursday and March 31. Since these Indian nationals will be coming from coronavirus-hit Gulf countries such as the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has prepared to quarantine them. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

According to guidelines issued by the Centre, those coming from the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman must be quarantined for 14 days starting March 18 (Wednesday). As thousands are expected to land in Mumbai, the BMC has converted one of its newly constructed training centres for engineers in Powai into a quarantine facility, Times of India reported on Thursday. Besides, isolations wards have been set up at SevenHills hospital in Marol. Chandigarh Reports First Case of Coronavirus as 23-Year-Old Woman With Travel History to UK Tests Positive.

Of the 26,000 expected arrivals, those who are healthy and have their homes in Mumbai will be asked to self-quarantine themselves at their homes for 14 days. Those from places near Mumbai such as Pune and Nashik, and are in the "lowest-risk category" will be allowed to go home by private vehicles. The remaining arrivals would be either kept at the quarantine facility in Powai or at SevenHills hospital. Senior citizens will be quarantined immediately.

"People coming in from the airport should be in home-quarantine for 14 days at their homes, at hotels in the vicinity of the airport or our facility at SevenHills or Powai. They cannot take public transport if they want to travel by road to their homes but can hire their own vehicle. Public participation is priority, and all Mumbaikars have to fight the virus by taking precautions and maintaining hygiene to ensure it does not spread to others," BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said.

India has reported 171 cases of coronavirus and Maharashtra continues to top the list with 45 cases. Three people have died so far in India due to coronavirus - one each from Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka. 14 people have recovered.