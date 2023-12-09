Mumbai, December 9: In a bid to streamline operations and enhance commuter convenience, Mumbai's Dadar station, a crucial interchange point between Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), will undergo a platform renumbering from 1 to 8 to a new sequence of 8 to 14 starting from today, December 9. This decision, aimed at streamlining the commuter experience, seeks to address historical confusion and chaos in platform identification.

According to a report by the Times of India, both CR and WR currently operate with seven platforms each, encompassing terminal platforms for long-distance trains. To facilitate the widening of platform number 1, CR temporarily surrendered platform number 2. The renumbering initiative, set to take effect on December 9, has seen comprehensive changes implemented by CR across platforms, announcements, and other systems. Mumbai: Crackdown on Ticketless Passengers in Local Trains, Record 1,647 Commuters Caught Travelling Without Tickets at Dadar Station.

Dadar Station's New Platform Sequence

There will be changes in Platform numbers of Dadar station from 09/12/2023- ✅PF no. 1 to PF no. 7 of Western railway will remain same. There will be no change in it's numbers. There will be change in numbering of Platforms of Central railway from 09/12/2023 as follows-… pic.twitter.com/mZ83VqEiW3 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 27, 2023

As per a report by Times Now News, the renumbering strategy was spearheaded by CR's Divisional Railway Manager, Rajnish Goyal. The decision establishes a sequential numbering pattern commencing with platform number 1 of WR, culminating in the final platform on CR being designated as platform number 14. This approach aligns with established railway norms, particularly in Mumbai, where platforms traditionally initiate from the west side of downline tracks. Mumbai: Dadar Railway Station to Undergo Platform Renumbering, Announces Central Railway; Platform Number 2 to Be Shut Down.

Dadar station, a bustling hub for daily commuters, witnesses a staggering footfall of nearly 500,000 passengers. Managing 226 fast trains, with 50 per cent heading towards Kalyan and facilitating 25 long-distance trains from platform 4, the station also handles approximately 240 slow services on platforms 1 and 2 alone. On the Western Railway side, 18 long-distance trains and nearly 1,000 suburban services, including those originating or terminating at Dadar and Churchgate, contribute to a total daily passenger count of around 500,000. The renumbering initiative is anticipated to enhance efficiency and ease congestion for the multitude of daily commuters traversing the platforms at Dadar station.

