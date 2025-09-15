Mumbai, September 15: The closure and demolition of the 112-year-old Elphinstone Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Prabhadevi has triggered massive traffic snarls across central Mumbai amid heavy rain and subsequent waterlogging on Monday, September 15. With the closure of the Elphinstone Bridge, commuters are facing gridlock in Parel, Lower Parel, and Dadar since Saturday, September 13. Social media was flooded with complaints from frustrated Mumbaikars, who shared visuals of jam-packed roads and waterlogged streets, especially around Lalbaug, King’s Circle, Dadar, Worli, and Kurla.

Heavy congestion was witnessed on the Lower Parel bridge, one of the key alternate routes, as vehicles crawled bumper-to-bumper amid traffic diversions. The situation worsened on Monday morning with incessant rains and waterlogging compounding the chaos. Mumbai Rains: Red Alert Issued by IMD After Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, Disrupts Vehicular Traffic in Several Areas (Watch Videos).

The closure of Elphinstone bridge, without Sion being ready, has led to absolute chaos on the roads in Parel, Lower Parel and Dadar. I am hoping the authorities step in because there is chaos as early as 8 in the morning. I am also hoping the new connectors get built… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) September 15, 2025

Dadar Plaza Brigde Disrupted by Heavy Rains Elphinstone Bridge Shut for Demolition Curry Road - Delisle Road Bridge Choked TOTAL CHAOS in MUMBAI !! pic.twitter.com/ebp0pLRLn6 — Yatin Mota (@yatinmota) September 15, 2025

#MumbaiTraffic Monday Morning Rains & Elphinstone Bridge shut down has resulted in complete choke up of Tilak Bridge and all Adjacent Roads. Loud Continuous Honking not unable to clear traffic. Hardly moving Complete Traffic Disaster.@MTPHereToHelp @MMRDAOfficial Fails. — मुंबई Matters™🇮🇳 (@mumbaimatterz) September 15, 2025

Elphinstone Road Bridge Untouched Because first they will shut it Then they will plan how to demolish it My Mumbai Bridges The planning is in how to shut it down Never in how to start up the work pic.twitter.com/qAx5MzGlrN — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) September 15, 2025

The closure comes as part of a major infrastructure overhaul led by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which began demolition of the colonial-era Elphinstone bridge to make way for a new double-decker Road Over Bridge and the upcoming Sewri–Worli elevated connector. While the redevelopment is aimed at easing long-term traffic woes, the immediate fallout has been severe.

Commuters also reported delays in local train services due to water accumulation on tracks at major stations like Dadar, Bandra, and Kurla, with trains running 10–15 minutes late. Pothole-ridden roads filled with rainwater further slowed down vehicular movement. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Wake Up to Heavy Showers, Waterlogging Disrupts Vehicular Traffic; Local Train Services Disrupted (Videos).

With a red alert issued by the IMD for heavy rainfall, traffic police and civic authorities remain on high alert. Meanwhile, citizens continue to urge the government to provide better planning and real-time updates to navigate what many have called an "avoidable urban nightmare."

