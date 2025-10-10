Mumbai, October 10: Two persons were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a mentally challenged woman in the Cuffe Parade area, Mumbai police said. The accused were identified as one Ahmed Moinudeen and one minor. According to the Mumbai police, the incident came to light when the girl's family admitted her to a hospital, where it was discovered "she was pregnant". Mumbai Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl Inside Public Toilet in Bandra, Sent to Police Custody Following Arrest.

The girl identified the accused, who were subsequently arrested by the police, they said. More details are awaited.

