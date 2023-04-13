Mumbai, April 13: A youth has been arrested for allegedly marrying his minor girlfriend after getting her date of birth on her Aadhaar Card corrected to show she is an adult, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday. As per the complaint filed by the girl's father at Dahisar police station, she was born on May 7, 2006 but the accused got it changed to March 12, 2004 on her Aadhaar Card, the official said.

"The incident came to light when the 23-year-old accused and the girl married on Monday and came to the police station as part of legal formalities. We called the girl's father and this discrepancy in age was revealed," he said.

"Her father gave police her original birth certificate that had been submitted at her school in Rawalpada in Dahisar East. The girl admitted the date of birth was changed by her at an Aadhaar centre to show she was an adult," he said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, the man was arrested for abduction, cheating, forgery and offences related to child marriage, and was remanded in judicial custody, the Dahisar police station official added.