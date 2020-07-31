Mumbai, July 31: A 25-year-old man in Mumbai was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly blackmailing a Bollywood actor's daughter with her private pictures. Reports informed that the man used to threaten the girl to pay him money and said that if she refused, he would make the pictures public. According to a report by TOI, the accused has been identified as Qumail Hanif Patani and was arrested on Thursday. The report informs that Patani is a resident of Malad area in Mumbai.

The report informs that Patani’s sister was known to the victim as she studied with her in the same college. The victim, in her complaint to the Police revealed that she recently received messages on the Instagram account where the accused told her that he knows her from college days and has her private pictures. Chennai Tutor and Her Lover Arrested For Sexually Abusing, Blackmailing And Extorting Money From Students.

The accused was nabbed by crime branch unit 11 and charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including outraging the modesty of woman and demanding extortion. The Police has also charged the accused under the Information Technology Act. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Repeatedly Raped by Man in Shamli District, Blackmail Her with Video of Crime.

The TOI report senior inspector Chimaji Adhav said that the accused sent the messages to the victim through social media and also immediately deleted them to get away with the evidence. The official added that Patani had threatened the actor's daughter to make her pictures viral and had then called the girl and demanded extortion. The TOI report states that the threats by the accused scared the girl and she said she could only pay him between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

After Patani demanded more money, the girl informed her parents and got a complaint registered at Bangur Nagar police station in Mumbai. The cops laid a trap and nabbed Patani from his house on Thursday.

