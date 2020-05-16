Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Repeatedly Raped by Man in Shamli District, Blackmail Her with Video of Crime

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Muzaffarnagar, May 16: A 23-year-old woman was repeatedly raped by a man who also made a video of the criminal act and threatened to make the footage public, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in . The victim had gone to the fields to give lunch to her brother when she was abducted by the accused, Danvir, around 15 days ago, they said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: CRPF Jawan Shoots Wife, Two Children in Allahabad.

She was taken to a house and raped repeatedly by the accused, police said. A case has been registered against the accused, they said, adding a search is on to trace Danvir.