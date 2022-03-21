The Mumbai Police on Sunday solved a missing girl's case in less than 24 hours. The Nirbhaya Squad of Mumbai Police's Tilak Nagar quickly swung into action and reunited a minor girl with her family within a span of 3 hours. "Sr. Police Inspector Shri. Sunil Kale Congratulated #NirbhayaSquad for swift action," a tweet by Mumbai Police read.

